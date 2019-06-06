Menu

Judge set to rule on latest round of Mike Ashley’s High Court fight with Rangers

A company in the Sports Direct Group, SDI Retail Services, says Rangers are in breach of obligations under a deal relating to replica kit.

Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley (Nick Ansell/PA)

Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley and bosses at Rangers Football Club are waiting for a judge’s ruling on the latest round of a long-running High Court fight over merchandise sales.

Judge Lionel Persey finished overseeing the latest in a series of hearings in London earlier this year.

He is scheduled to publish a ruling on Thursday.

Lawyers representing a company in the Sports Direct Group, SDI Retail Services, say Rangers are in breach of obligations under a deal relating to replica kit.

The football club disputes claims made against them.

Rangers lost a round of the fight in October.

Another judge ruled Rangers had breached the terms of an agreement made with SDI.

Mr Justice Teare concluded bosses at Rangers had made a new agreement with another firm without giving SDI a chance to match that firm’s offer.

SDI subsequently made further complaints.

