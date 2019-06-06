Initiative to cut single-use plastic at golf’s Scottish Open

A new initiative at Scotland’s national golf open aims to cut the use of plastic water bottles by up to 80%.

Bosses at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open have teamed up with Scottish Water to reduce the consumption of single-use plastic on the course at July’s event.

Typical usage during the event is 24,000 half-litre bottles – a figure bosses want to reduce “significantly”.

In a first for the tournament, players, caddies, volunteers and staff will be issued with reusable water bottles which can be refilled at water fountains across the course, including on tees, practice areas and public facilities.

This year’s Rolex Series event is being held at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, East Lothian, from July 11 to 14.

The 11th green at this year’s venue (The Renaissance Club/PA)

Championship director Rory Colville said: “Moving away from single-use plastic is a small step that can make a real difference.

“We are delighted to partner with Scottish Water to help encourage this change in behaviour and show that large sporting events can lead the way in minimising environmental impact.”

Scotland’s Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “I commend the organisers of the Scottish Open for taking this important step to reduce single-use plastic consumption.

“It is vital that we all – individuals, businesses and organisations – do our bit to end Scotland’s throw-away culture.

“It only takes a small behaviour change, such as using a reusable water bottle, to help keep our country looking at its best and, crucially, reduce our impact on the natural environment.

“There’s always more to do but I look forward to this year’s tournament showcasing how large sporting events can play an important role in supporting this cultural shift.”