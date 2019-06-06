Charles and Camilla join Theresa May for D-Day remembrance service

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have joined the Prime Minister and D-Day veterans at a service of remembrance, commemorating 75 years since the Normandy landings.

Charles was adorned in a number of military medals as he marked the Allied invasion on June 6 1944.

The decorations included: the Queen’s Service Order, New Zealand, the Canadian Forces decoration, the New Zealand commemorative medal, and medals marking the Queen’s coronation and jubilees.

Charles ahead of the service (Jane Barlow/PA)

The congregation heard a reading from D-Day veteran Kenneth Hay.

Mr Hay, reading from Cyril Crain’s poem Normandy, said: “Come and stand in memory of men who fought and died.

“They gave their lives in Normandy, remember them with pride.”

Crain was also a Normandy soldier, and landed at Juno Beach in June 1944, four days before his 21st birthday.

He died in 2014 age 91.

The Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral (Jane Barlow/PA)

Also at Bayeux Cathedral were Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, as well as senior staff from the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force.

Speaking after the service, Mr Corbyn praised the “beautiful and inclusive service in memory of people who died in Normandy and ultimately helped to defeat the scourge of fascism”.