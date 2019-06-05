Man shot at in targeted attack

A man was shot at in what police believe was a targeted attempted murder in the early hours of the morning.

The shot was fired at around 5.30am on Wednesday when the 38-year-old was leaving a property on Rannoch Drive in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire.

The suspect got into a silver or grey Skoda, possibly a Fabia, which was being driven by another person, and headed south along the road.

Nobody was injured and police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Stuart Dougan said: “Thankfully no-one has been injured as a result of this shooting but there could have been a very different outcome.

“We believe, from our investigation so far, that the man was the intended target of the shooter.

“However, it doesn’t matter whether intended or not, to use a firearm so recklessly is incredibly dangerous. We will be treating this as attempted murder.

Advertising

“We know that the Skoda was parked in Rannoch Drive prior to the attack and officers are in the area at the moment looking at CCTV, both private and public, as well as carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

“Residents in the street would have either been in their beds or just waking up when this took place and we would appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything, and has not already spoken to police, to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 0352 of Wednesday June 5, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.