Love Island star Mike Thalassitis left notes to his family – inquest told

Love Island star Mike Thalassitis was found dead in a park, having left notes to his family in which he made clear his intention to end his life, an inquest has heard.

The 26-year-old died by suicide, a coroner concluded.

He was found hanged in a park in Enfield, north London on March 16 this year.

Senior coroner Andrew Walker said Mr Thalassitis, whose occupation was given as celebrity, had left notes to his family.

Fellow former Love Island contestant Montana Brown attended the inquest (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He said: “There were a number of notes left behind and messages in which Mr Thalassitis clearly set out his intention that his life should come to an end.”

Mr Thalassitis’ mother Shirley, father Andy, brother Nick and fellow Love Island 2017 star Montana Brown all attended the inquest at north London Coroner’s Court.

Producers paid tribute to Thalassitis at the end of the opening episode of the new series, which aired on Monday night.

Beneath a photo, a message on screen read: “In loving memory of Mike Thalassitis 1993-2019”