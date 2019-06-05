Advertising
In Pictures: Handshakes and dinner toasts – highlights from Trump state visit
The US president spent three days in the UK, spending much of it with members of the royal family.
Donald Trump has completed his state visit to the UK after attending a ceremony in Portsmouth to pay tribute to those who fought in Operation Overlord – the codename for the Battle of Normandy – 75 years ago.
The event on Southsea Common at Portsmouth capped three days of events including a ceremonial welcome and state banquet with the Queen, a series of meetings with Prime Minister Theresa May, and afternoon tea and dinner with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.
The president also took time to view the Royal Collection and laid a wreath at the grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey.
