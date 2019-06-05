England fans clash with police in Portugal during Nations League match screening

England football fans and police have clashed in Portugal ahead of a key semi final match.

Video on social media showed police holding batons and riot shields chasing supporters as a Portugal versus Switzerland game was screened in a fan zone in the centre of Porto.

An eyewitness claimed fans wearing England shirts and chanting England songs started throwing drinks and bottles when Portugal scored.

In the footage, several objects can be seen flying through the air in the direction of the police, who then charge towards the fans.

Some of those watching cheered and filmed the altercation on their phones.

England are due to play the Netherlands on Thursday in the Nations League semi final, 35 miles away from Porto in Guimaraes.