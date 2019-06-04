Trump state visit day three: five things to look out for

Here are five things to look out for on day three of Donald Trump’s state visit.

1. Possible meetings with Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove

The president is expected to meet Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove in the morning, before his first official engagement in Portsmouth at 11.00am.

Donald Trump and Theresa May at a press conference on Tuesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

During a press conference with Theresa May, the president was asked about the Conservative leadership contest and responded that he had a high opinion of Jeremy Hunt.

Boris Johnson, another of Mr Trump’s favourite British politicians, shared a phone call with him on Tuesday.

Jeremy Hunt at the Return Dinner hosted at the US Ambassador’s residence on Tuesday evening (Chris Jackson/PA)

Mr Trump meanwhile said yesterday he did not know Michael Gove, who travelled to the America in 2017 to interview the US president for The Times.

Both Mr Gove and Mr Hunt are expected to meet the president separately.

2. D-Day

The 75th anniversary of D-Day in June 1944 is a major theme of Mr Trump’s visit to Europe.

Today, he will mark the anniversary with the Queen and the Prince of Wales in Portsmouth.

Veterans will gather in Portsmouth later to attend a commemorative event (Yui Mok/PA)

Portsmouth was one of the key embarkation points on D-Day, and veterans from allied nations who have travelled to the UK for the occasion will commemorate servicemen who died in the landings.

Mr Trump and the Queen will meet veterans in a marquee at the event.

3. Goodbye from the Queen

After the D-Day event in Portsmouth, the Queen will formally bid President Trump and Melania Trump farewell, as they move to Ireland, the next destination on their European tour.

As head of state, the Queen has formally hosted the US leader throughout his stay, with other members of the royal family representing her at some events.

Donald Trump and the Queen clinking glasses at the State Banquet on Monday night (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Unusually for a visiting US president, Mr Trump has stayed in Winfield House, the US ambassador’s house, rather than in a royal residence.

The Queen’s farewell marks the end of the official state visit, after which Mr Trump will travel to Air Force One to fly to Ireland.

4. Arrival in Ireland

In the afternoon, President Trump and the First Lady will arrive at Shannon Airport in the west of Ireland.

President Trump and Melania leave Air Force One, the President’s own plane (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach.

The president and First Lady will then travel to Doonbeg hotel and golf resort in Co Clare, which Mr Trump owns.

Doonbeg golf course, which Mr Trump owns (Niall Carson/PA)

5. Protests

A wide range of groups have joined a protest coalition against the US president’s visit, including trade union Unite, environmentalists Extinction Rebellion and the Green Party.

The protesters, organised under the banner of “Stop Trump Ireland”, will hold protests at Shannon Airport where Mr Trump will land, and in Dublin.

The Trump Baby Blimp is expected to fly in Dublin (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Other smaller protests are planned for Cork, Galway, Sligo, Belfast and Derry.

The demonstrations follow large protests in central London against the president’s visit on Tuesday.

They will continue until his departure for France on Thursday.