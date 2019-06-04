Trump and May hail special relationship

Donald Trump has predicted the US and UK would reach agreement over how to deal with Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

At a joint press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May on the second day of the president’s state visit, Mr Trump said the two countries would work out any differences and continue to share intelligence.

The two leaders also paid tribute to the enduring strength of the “special relationship” between Britain and the United States.

Mrs May said the relationship was based on “shared interests and values” (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked if the US could impose limits on intelligence sharing if the UK used Huawei infrastructure, Mr Trump said: “No because we’re gonna have absolutely an agreement on Huawei and everything else. We have an incredible intelligence relationship and we will be able to work out any differences.

“We did discuss it – I see absolutely no limitations, we’ve never had limitations. This is a truly great ally and partner and we’ll have no problem with that.”

Mrs May said that it was a relationship based on “shared interests and values”.

At the same time she frankly acknowledged that their talks had covered areas of difference including climate change, China and Iran.

She added: “As with our predecessors when we have faced threats to our security of our citizens and our allies we have stood together and acted together.”

Mr Trump meanwhile held out the prospect of a “phenomenal” trade deal with the United States once Britain has left the EU.

The president also said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had asked for a meeting, but he had refused, describing Mr Corbyn as a “somewhat negative force”.