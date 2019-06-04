Menu

Residents evacuated as fire crews tackle laundrette blaze

UK News

No-one was injured in the incident in Edinburgh.

Blaze at laundrette

Residents were evacuated as firefighters tackled a large blaze at a laundrette in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Raeburn Place after the alarm was raised at 9.54pm on Monday.

People living in flats above the laundrette were evacuated as firefighters fought the blaze in the premises on the ground floor. No-one was injured.

Footage on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing from the building.

Firefighters had put the blaze out by 2.30am on Tuesday.

