No handshake as Trump meets May in Downing Street

Theresa May welcomed Donald Trump to Downing Street – but there was no handshake between the two leaders.

The US President, who was involved in an awkward “fist bump” greeting with the Queen on Monday, avoided a repeat incident by not shaking the Prime Minister’s hand outside Number 10.

The two leaders had already seen each other on Tuesday morning, spending time together with business leaders at St James’ Palace.

Mrs May and husband Philip greeted the president and First Lady Melania Trump as they arrived in Downing Street.

Both Mrs May and her husband shook hands with the First Lady while Mr Trump shook hands with Mr May.

The Queen greeting Mr Trump on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

On Monday, Mr Trump appeared to deliver an unusual handshake upon meeting the Queen.

Some remarked that his holding of the monarch’s hand looked at first in photographs like a fist bump.

But he actually seemed to clench her hand rather than shaking it with a flat hand.

Body language expert Judi James suggested that Mr Trump – who is known for his extreme hand-holding – was not able to get a proper grasp because the Queen usually offers only her fingertips – and that his “huge hands” did not help matters.

The American leader has form for grabbing hands and holding on to them for a long period of time, but the Queen was spared this.