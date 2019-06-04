Advertising
In Pictures: Protesters gather as PM hosts Donald Trump meeting
The Baby Trump balloon and a talking robot sitting on the toilet were targeting the US President in London.
London is the setting for a day of protests as US President Donald Trump takes part in the second day of state visit.
Demonstrators have been gathering in central London, with the Trump baby balloon and a 16ft talking robot depicted as Mr Trump on a gold toilet taking centre stage.
