In Pictures: Protesters gather as PM hosts Donald Trump meeting

The Baby Trump balloon and a talking robot sitting on the toilet were targeting the US President in London.

Trump robot statue

London is the setting for a day of protests as US President Donald Trump takes part in the second day of state visit.

Demonstrators have been gathering in central London, with the Trump baby balloon and a 16ft talking robot depicted as Mr Trump on a gold toilet taking centre stage.

Baby Trump balloon
Members of the Baby Trump balloon team set it up in Parliament Square (David Mirzoeff/PA)
President Trump robot
Commuters and tourists take selfies with the Trump robot (Jacob King/ PA)
Security guard in Downing Street
Security in Downing Street ahead of Mr Trump’s arrival (Yui Mok/PA)
President Trump state visit to UK – Day Two
The red carpet is rolled out in Downing Street (Yui Mok/PA)
Photographer in Downing Street
A photographer sets up a camera in Downing Street ahead of Theresa May welcoming Donald Trump (Yui Mok/PA)
Larry the cat
Downing Street cat Larry looks non-plussed by the media scrum (Aaron Chown/PA)

President Trump state visit to UK – Day Two
Theresa May and Mr Trump meet at a business breakfast (Tim Ireland/PA)
Baby Trump balloon
Nearly there! The Baby Trump balloon is almost inflated (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Baby Trump balloon
Up, up and away! Baby Trump takes to the air (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Trafalgar Square protest
Protesters gather in Trafalgar Square (Jacob King/PA)

Trump protester
Some brought their own artwork (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Trump protester sells toilet paper
A man sells Donald Trump toilet paper (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Pro-Trump activist with Israeli flag
A pro-Trump activist poses with the flag of Israel in front of the Donald Trump robot (Jacob King/PA)
