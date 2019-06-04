Menu

Change UK in turmoil as MPs consider quitting

Party leader Heidi Allen has previously floated the idea of a possible merger with the Lib Dems.

The Change UK party appears to be in turmoil with a number of MPs considering quitting.

The Press Association understands that some of its 11 MPs are contemplating joining the Liberal Democrats or becoming independents, while others are keen to keep the newly founded party going.

Heidi Allen (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The party, originally called the Independent Group, is made up of MPs who left Labour and Tory ranks.

Talk of a split comes after Change UK performed poorly in the European Parliament elections.

