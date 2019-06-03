Two charged following £64,000 drugs haul

Two people have been charged by police after cocaine with a street value of around £64,000 was recovered in Aberdeen.

Officers recovered the drugs as part of an intelligence-led operation in the Stewart Terrace area on Friday.

A 38-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the discovery, Police Scotland said.

Detective Sergeant Andy Machray said: “Thanks to information from our local communities, we can take action to remove illegal drugs from our streets.

“We will continue to take enforcement action against those involved in the supply of drugs and our message is simple – illegal drugs are not wanted here.”