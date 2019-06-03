Menu

In Pictures: Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

All the pomp, pageantry… and protests as the US president touches down on British soil.

First Lady Melania Trump, the Queen, US President Donald Trump, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall inspect the Guard of Honour during a Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace

US President Donald Trump has arrived in the UK for a state visit.

Accompanied by First Lady Melania, the American leader’s three-day visit will see him enjoy a state banquet, as well as paying tribute to allied servicemen who took part in D-Day on the 75th anniversary of the landings.

As well as all the pomp and pageantry of a state visit, Mr Trump can also expect mass protests on the streets of London and elsewhere.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Stansted Airport
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived at Stansted Airport (/Joe GiddensPA)
The Mall
US flags decorated The Mall leading up to Buckingham Palace to mark the president’s state visit (Steve Parsons/PA)
Donald Trump
Mr Trump waved to onlookers on his arrival (Joe Giddens/PA)
Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive in Marine One at Buckingham Palace
Mr and Mrs Trump later arrived in Marine One at Buckingham Palace (Toby Melville/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall wait to meet US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania as they arrive in Marine One at Buckingham Palace
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were there to meet them (Toby Melville/PA)

The Queen greets US President Donald Trump as he arrives at Buckingham Palace
The Queen greeted the US president (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and the Queen at Buckingham Palace
The group made their way to Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
A protester outside Buckingham Palace on the first day of a state visit to the UK by US President Donald Trump
A protester made their feelings known outside the palace (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall greet US President Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace
Charles and Camilla greeted Mr Trump on his arrival in Marine One (Victoria Jones/PA)

US presidential helicopters pass the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace
US presidential helicopters made quite a sight as they passed the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Prince of Wales meets US President Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace
Charles chatted with the US president after his arrival at Buckingham Palace (Toby Melville/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall with Melania Trump
The Duchess of Cornwall and Melania Trump both wore white (Toby Melville/PA)
US President Donald Trump inspects the Guard of Honour during a Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace
Mr Trump inspects the Guard of Honour (Toby Melville/PA)
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, right, during a Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, right, during the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace (Toby Melville/PA)
US President Donald Trump with the Queen
Mr Trump with the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
