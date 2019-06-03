Advertising
In Pictures: Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK
All the pomp, pageantry… and protests as the US president touches down on British soil.
US President Donald Trump has arrived in the UK for a state visit.
Accompanied by First Lady Melania, the American leader’s three-day visit will see him enjoy a state banquet, as well as paying tribute to allied servicemen who took part in D-Day on the 75th anniversary of the landings.
As well as all the pomp and pageantry of a state visit, Mr Trump can also expect mass protests on the streets of London and elsewhere.
