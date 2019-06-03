In Numbers: State banquet for Donald Trump

Here’s a look at the Buckingham Palace state banquet for US President Donald Trump in numbers:

1 hour and 15 minutes – Time it takes to serve the banquet

1 hour and 30 minutes – Time it takes to clear away afterwards

4 – Days taken to lay the table

6 – Glasses at each place setting

A sneak peek of the State Banquet table in the Buckingham Palace Ballroom. The final finishing touches will be added shortly before The Queen welcomes @POTUS, @FLOTUS, members of the Royal Family and around 170 guests to celebrate the #USStateVisit. pic.twitter.com/yFNCx1vYSH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2019

170 – Guests

8 – Members of the Trump family at the dinner – Mr Trump, First Lady Melania, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and his wife Lara, and Tiffany Trump.

16 – Members of the royal family present

18in – the space for each place setting

23 – Floral displays around the banquet table

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are among eight Trump family members at the banquet (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

75ft – Length of the table

100 – Ivory candles in the ballroom

1020 – Glasses used

£1,400 – Cost of a bottle of Chateau Lafite Rothschild 1900, 1er Cru Classe, Pauillac which is among the drinks being served

4,000 – Pieces in the silver gilt George IV’s Grand Service dinner set, including 14 tureens, 20 sauce tureens, 140 dishes, 288 dinner plates, 118 salts, 12 ice pails, 12 mirrored plateaux, 58 dessert stands and centrepieces, and 107 candelabras