Fire crews tackle blaze at laundrette
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 10pm on Monday.
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a laundrette in Edinburgh.
The alarm was raised about the incident in Raeburn Place at 9.54pm on Monday.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there had been no reports of injuries.
Footage on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing out from the building.
