Fire crews tackle blaze at laundrette

UK News | Published:

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 10pm on Monday.

Blaze at laundrette

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a laundrette in Edinburgh.

The alarm was raised about the incident in Raeburn Place at 9.54pm on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there had been no reports of injuries.

Footage on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing out from the building.

