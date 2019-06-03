Advertising
Donald Trump UK visit live: Air Force One touches down
The US president has arrived in the UK for a state visit and D-Day anniversary commemorations.
President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have arrived at Stansted Airport for the first day of their state visit which will see them meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace.
Today’s itinerary includes a ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace at noon followed by a visit to the Royal Collection and then an event at Westminster Abbey 1510.
Later the presidential couple will have tea with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, followed by a state banquet this evening.
10.30am
First daughter Ivanka Trump was not on Air Force One with her father, but has tweeted that she is looking forward to joining the US delegation later in the day.
10.25am
Jeremy Hunt has commented on Donald Trump’s tweet that labelled London Mayor Sadiq Khan a “stone cold loser”, with an attack on the Labour Party and the mayor for what he called “virtue-signalling”.
The Foreign Secretary said: “The president does what the president does but let’s ask why he was so angry when he did that tweet and I think the very simple reason is he’s been shown great discourtesy.”
“What I would say is for Sadiq Khan and the Labour Party to be boycotting the state visit of the President of the United States, who has been invited here not by Theresa May but by Her Majesty the Queen to celebrate a relationship that goes back centuries but just 75 years ago saw a million American servicemen on our soil land ready to make the ultimate sacrifice for our liberty, is I’m afraid, virtue-signalling of the worst kind.”
10.10am
10am
Mr Trump’s visit will be met by protesters including a group which is relaunching the giant inflatable of the president as a large orange baby.
Fundraising for the project has passed the £30,000 target set.
9.40am
Sadiq Khan’s spokesman has responded to the tweeted criticism: “Donald Trump is the most egregious example of a growing far-right threat around the globe” as the spat between the London Mayor and US President intensified.
“This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States,” the spokesman added.
9.15am
Mr and Mrs Trump stepped off Air Force One amid windy conditions and were greeted by US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
The president appeared to salute a police officer who was also there to meet him.
He briefly held hands with Melania as they walked to their helicopter, Marine One.
8.54am
US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania have arrived at Stansted Airport on Air Force One.
8.50am
Donald Trump launched a trademark Twitter broadside at London Mayor Sadiq Khan as he touched down in the UK for a state visit.
And as he landed he mis-spelled the London Mayor’s name, writing: “@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London
