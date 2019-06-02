‘Snow’ on the ground despite scorching temperatures

The UK might have been basking in some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far this weekend, but parts of the country seemed to have a dusting of snow.

Instead of snowflakes, the thick white fluff raining down in parks and country walks was in fact the seeds of the willow tree.

Some parks in London were so covered in fluff it looked like thousands of children had blown a dandelion clock at the same time.

Jane Street, of south-west London, tweeted: “Lovely cycle today on the little Brompton – the park was covered in white fluff from the trees – it looked like summer snow!”

Lovely cycle today on the little Brompton – the park was covered in white fluff from the trees – it looked like summer snow! #bromptonlife #bromptonbike pic.twitter.com/fH67FwOcyw — ?Jane Street ? (@JaneStClinPsy) June 1, 2019

The seeds also lay heavily on the ground in parks in Chingford and around the London Borough of Haringey.

Despite the seemingly frosty conditions, June 1 is treated as the first day of summer by meteorologists.

Temperatures on Saturday reached 27.6C in Heathrow in west London, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Seeds of a willow tree on the ground in east London (Wesley Johnson/PA)

The mercury is predicted to top 29C in East Anglia on Sunday although thunderstorms are on the way.

Rain showers are expected to spread eastwards with a risk of isolated thundery showers in the East and South East, accompanying the hot weather.

Monday is forecast to be windy with showers in the West and North West, while dryer and brighter elsewhere.