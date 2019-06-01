What the papers say – June 1

Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit to the UK features on many of the front pages on Saturday, while Arcadia boss Sir Philip Green also makes headlines.

The Sun carries an interview with the US president ahead of his arrival in the UK on Monday in which Mr Trump backs Boris Johnson to be the next prime minister.

He also calls the Duchess of Sussex “nasty” for comments she made before the 2016 presidential election suggesting she would leave the US if he won.

The Times reports that Mr Trump will meet Mr Johnson during his three-day trip, while there has also been speculation around a potential meeting with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

But Mr Farage claims he has been “banned” from meeting the president, the Daily Express says.

The Daily Mail leads on Sir Philip Green, reporting that he has been charged in the US over claims he assaulted a Pilates instructor.

The Daily Mirror says the retail tycoon has strenuously denied the allegations, while the The Daily Telegraph also carries the same story.

In other news, The Guardian reports that the most senior female Islamic State captive has played a key role in the CIA’s hunt for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The Financial Times says businesses and global investors reacted with dismay after Mr Trump threatened to hit Mexico with unilateral tariffs because of what he called a migration “crisis” at the border.

And the i says climate activists have vowed to blockade Heathrow airport in June and July unless the third runway is cancelled.

The Independent says prominent Labour figures have warned the party will pay a “heavy price” if Jeremy Corbyn does not shift his position on Brexit.