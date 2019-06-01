Sajid Javid does not have right to stop Scots independence vote – Carwyn Jones

The SNP have welcomed comments by former Welsh first minister Carwyn Jones stating the people of Scotland “have every right” to hold an independence referendum if they support a party calling for it.

Mr Jones responded after Tory leadership candidate Savid Javid said that if he becomes prime minister, he “won’t allow” another vote on Scottish independence following the 2014 referendum.

The Labour Welsh Assembly Member said he was personally in favour of stronger devolution rather than independence, but that Mr Javid did not have the right to stop a vote.

Has he any idea how arrogant this sounds? The people of the UK had every right to have a referendum on EU membership. The people of Scotland and for that matter, Wales have every right to hold a referendum independence if they support a party calling for it. https://t.co/3QdOR3XMkk — Carwyn Jones AM/AC (@AMCarwyn) May 31, 2019

“In 2015 David Cameron got elected with a promise to hold an EU ref which he did. If a party gets elected to government in Scotland or Wales with a similar promise, the same principles must apply. He has every right to campaign against independence but not stop a vote.

“Have to say Sajid Javid’s comments annoyed me, and I’m a believer in stronger devolution and a more federal solution for the UK rather than independence.”

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: “I welcome Carwyn Jones’ support for Scotland’s democratic right to hold an independence referendum – and urge the rest of the Labour Party to join us in standing up to the Tories.

“It is not for the Tory Party to dictate the terms of our future and arrogantly declare they “won’t allow” the people of Scotland to hold a referendum.”

The Referendums (Scotland) Bill was this week introduced at Holyrood, setting out the rules and regulations for any future vote.

The Scottish Conservatives have accused First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of using the results of the EU elections to “manufacture” the case for a second independence referendum.