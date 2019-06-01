Menu

In Pictures: Duke of York takes salute at Colonel’s Review

UK News | Published:

It is the first time for Prince Andrew to inspect the troops at the event on The Mall.

The Duke of York, Colonel of the Grenadier Guards (Yui Mok/PA)

The Duke of York has taken the salute at the Colonel’s Review, ahead of the pomp and pageantry of the Trooping the Colour ceremony for the Queen’s birthday next weekend.

It is the first time Prince Andrew has inspected the troops at the event on The Mall in central London, having taken over the role of Regimental Colonel of the Grenadier Guards from his father, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke of York, Colonel of the Grenadier Guards (Yui Mok/PA)
The Duke of York, Colonel of the Grenadier Guards (Yui Mok/PA)
