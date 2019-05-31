Tottenham fans hit out at flight arrangements for Champions League final

Tottenham Hotspur supporters travelling to Madrid for the Champions League final have complained about “terrible” flight times and a delay in receiving itineraries.

Hundreds of fans who booked a Thomas Cook Sport “day trip” without accommodation will not return until 8am local time on Sunday, meaning many will spend Saturday night at Madrid Airport.

Noise restrictions in the Spanish capital mean two jumbo jets it has chartered cannot return any earlier.

Regarding the ongoing @thomascooksport saga, we’ve messaged the Club again tonight expressing the anger and frustration conveyed to us at itineraries still not being confirmed. Practically that is all we can do. We don’t have a hotline into TCS but we are making your views clear. — THST (@THSTOfficial) May 30, 2019

The company said it chartered the larger aircraft for two of its six flights because of their increased capacity.

Some supporters were initially told they would not arrive in Madrid until 4.30pm on Saturday – just four-and-a-half hours before the match against Liverpool kicks off – but this flight has been brought forward, meaning the latest Thomas Cook Sport arrival is 3pm.

Despite many people paying the £559 cost of their flights three weeks ago, some were only given confirmation of the timings late on Thursday.

Some took to social media to express frustration at their treatment.

Ross Hodgson wrote: “Thomas Cook Sport have ripped off us Spurs fans. Eight hours on the floor in Madrid airport for £600. Spoilt what is supposed to be a fantastic day for supporters.

“This really is terrible. I can’t believe just how bad this whole process has been.”

James Woodley posted: “It’s a complete joke. Day trip they advertised. We all signed up, they then give us half an afternoon in Madrid and a kip on an airport floor.”

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust said it has contacted the club “expressing the anger and frustration” of fans in relation to the delay in confirming timetables.

It added that some of the flight times are “shocking”.

The company said in a statement: “We’ve been working closely with Stansted and Madrid Airports, air traffic control and government transport authorities to finalise flight times during an exceptionally busy day for Madrid Airport.

“As soon as we received finalised flight times from the airports, we sent itineraries out to fans.

“All our flights will land at least six hours before kick-off so supporters will have plenty of time to soak up the atmosphere and head to the stadium.”

Thomas Cook has struggled recently as a fall in demand for package holidays and intense online competition resulted in a string of profit warnings.