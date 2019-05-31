Police probe ‘unexplained’ death as body found in hunt for missing man

Detectives are investigating the “unexplained” death of a man in Midlothian.

Police found a body in the Jubilee Crescent area of Gorebridge during the search for missing man Tony Hutchison.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but the 49-year-old’s family have been told of the discovery, which was made just after 7pm on Thursday.

Mr Hutchison was last seen leaving an address in Station Road at around 7.45am on May 23, and he was reported missing the following day.

Tony Hutchison was reported missing in Midlothian last week (Police Scotland/PA)

Police Scotland’s major investigation team (MIT) is now working on the case and officers have increased patrols in Gorebridge in a bid to reassure the public.

Detective Inspector Grant Durie said: “At this time, a cause of death has not yet been established and we are currently treating the death as unexplained.

“We are working to formally identify the man, and ascertain the full circumstances of this, in order to provide answers to his family and the wider community.



“I’d encourage the local community to help us, wherever possible, and get in touch if they may have seen Tony, or captured him on any private CCTV, since the last confirmed sighting.



“Likewise, anyone who lives in the Arniston area and who may information relevant to our inquiries is urged to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Advertising

APPEAL ISSUED AS PART OF INVESTIGATION INTO DEATH IN #GOREBRIDGE Officers involved in the search activity for 49-year-old missing man, Tony Hutchison, discovered a body in the Arniston area on Thurs 30th May and inquiries are ongoing. Read more – https://t.co/Vpuk9ZW12l pic.twitter.com/Vxt1teauLA — Midlothian Police (@MidLothPolice) May 31, 2019

Chief Inspector Arron Clinkscales, the area commander for Midlothian, said: “A number of local resources have been involved in the search for Tony, supported by national teams including the dog unit and the police helicopter, which has sadly led to a body being discovered.

“We fully appreciate the concern this will cause to the community and want to reassure the public that there will be an increase in patrols to the Gorebridge area.

“Local officers will be supporting our colleagues in the MIT throughout their inquiries, and anyone with information is welcome to speak to any officer.”

Information can be provided to Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 2762 of May 24, or anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.