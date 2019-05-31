Advertising
Man charged under charities law by anti-terror detectives
Anti-terror detectives have charged a man using charities law.
The 45-year-old suspect is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court next month.
He has also been reported for a number of theft, fraud and perjury offences which relate to the same investigation, a PSNI statement said.
