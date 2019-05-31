Labour suspends senior official Pete Willsman over taped anti-Semitism comments

Labour has suspended a senior official after a tape emerged of him saying anti-Semitism has been “whipped up” by the Israeli embassy working within the party.

The move to suspend Pete Willsman, who sits on Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC), has been demanded by Labour deputy leader Tom Watson.

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: “Peter Willsman has been suspended from the Labour Party, pending investigation.”

Before the suspension was announced, Mr Watson said: “The fact that a member of Labour’s governing body feels he can continue to make such offensive remarks after being warned for similar outbursts previously shows how serious the problem of anti-Semitism is in our party.

“The general secretary must make good on the promise that was made following Mr Willsman’s previous outburst, that he would face disciplinary action if he engaged in similar conduct again.”

Peter Willsman arriving for a meeting of the Labour National Executive Committee

The suspension means Mr Willsman cannot attend NEC meetings or perform any other functions as a member of the NEC.

In a recording obtained by LBC, a man said to be Mr Willsman talks about how people will “move heaven and earth” to “avoid paying taxes”, before claiming that Israeli agents are at work within the party.

He said: “One of these things about anti-Semitism is they will use anything to whip people up – they will use anything, any lies, it’s all total lies, they just whip it up.

“This is off the record, it’s almost certain who is behind all this anti-Semitism against Jeremy (Corbyn), almost certainly it’s the Israeli embassy.

“Yeah, because they caught somebody in the Labour Party and it turns out they were an agent of the embassy.”

Mr Willsman then apparently claims that 68 rabbis who complained of “widespread and severe” anti-Semitism in Labour were organised by the Israeli embassy.

He asked: “Is 70 out of 600,000 widespread and severe?”

Labour MPs, including Stella Creasy, condemned the remarks and said Mr Willsman should go.

She tweeted: “Anyone who supported Willsman for the NEC after the first revelations needs to hang their head in shame they indulged this hatred *eyeballs WF momentum*

“He must now surely be gone from labour and we have to have an independent complaints system now.”

Labour MP Liz Kendall said Mr Willsman’s alleged views have “no place in our party”.

She tweeted: “Appalling and totally unacceptable. These views have no place in our party, let alone on our ruling body.”

Board of Deputies of British Jews president Marie van der Zyl called for the expulsion of Mr Willsman, saying he should have been suspended last year.

She said: “Peter Willsman – a man who should have been suspended for anti-Jewish statements last year – has not only denied anti-Semitism in the Labour Party but has resorted to a well-known anti-Semitic trope to make his point.

“We call on the leader, Jeremy Corbyn, and general secretary, Jennie Formby, who were present at Mr Willsman’s first outburst and who have repeatedly indulged his bigotry, to ensure he is expelled with the speed and efficiency we have seen in other recent disciplinary cases.”

Fiona Sharpe, spokeswoman for Labour Against Anti-Semitism, said the alleged comments were “grossly offensive and unarguably anti-Semitic”.

She demanded there should be zero tolerance after figures like shadow chancellor John McDonnell said Mr Willsman should be “given the benefit of the doubt”.

She added: “There should be no place for him in mainstream British politics and he should be kicked off Labour’s ruling body, the NEC, and out of the Labour Party.

“This is not the first time Mr Willsman has reportedly made anti-Jewish remarks.

“There can be no such latitude given now. Acting general secretary Karie Murphy must make good on the promise made by her predecessor and move to expel Mr Willsman immediately.”