Menu

Advertising

Woman taken to hospital after gas blast

UK News | Published:

Emergency services were called to the scene in Aberdeen on Wednesday evening.

A firefighter

A woman has been taken to hospital following a minor gas explosion at a property in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Sycamore Place at around 9.20pm on Wednesday.

It is thought the problem was caused by a malfunctioning heating system.

Police said a 43-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

The fire service also went to the scene and said that two people had got themselves out of the building before crews arrived.

They were passed into the care of the ambulance service.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News