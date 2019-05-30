Advertising
What the papers say – May 31
A drop in the number of GP surgeries and a shock political poll make headlines.
Stories from the world of politics and health make the front pages on Friday, while pictures of the Cricket World Cup also feature.
The Times leads with a poll which puts the Liberal Democrats into first place and the Brexit Party into second ahead of the Conservatives and Labour, suggesting the electorate is fracturing into those who back no deal and others who wish to remain.
The Daily Telegraph leads with comments that US president Donald Trump made about Conservative leadership hopeful Boris Johnson, in which he said he had a “lot of respect” for the Uxbridge MP.
The Guardian writes about a Labour peer who claimed nearly £50,000 of attendance and travel expenses but did not speak or ask a written question.
The Financial Times reports on a decline in the Woodford equity income fund, adding that investors are “abandoning” the flagship fund.
The Metro carries comments made by Michel Barnier, who claimed that Brexit was a product of “nostalgia”.
And the Daily Express calls Mr Barnier’s words a “pitiful excuse”.
The i carries details of what it calls a “Tory cash crisis”, reporting that the party is “haemorrhaging money” as supporters refuse to donate over Brexit.
The Independent carries research suggesting far-right groups are building international funding networks which are “overlooked” by the authorities.
The Daily Mirror says half a million people have been “forced” to find a new GP.
While the Daily Mail carries a similar story, saying two surgeries are closing every week.
The Sun claims Wayne Rooney wants to take on Jonathan Ross in the boxing ring.
Meanwhile, the Daily Star carries a rebuttal from John Cleese over claims he made a racist comment.
