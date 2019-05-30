Two police officers taken to hospital after car hits their vehicle

Two police officers were taken to hospital after their vehicle was crashed into by another car on the hard shoulder of a motorway.

They had initially been called around 7.40am on Thursday to a report of a Vauxhall Corsa having left the road near Junction 7 of the M876 near Falkirk.

While the police vehicle was stationary on the hard shoulder, with the officers inside, it was struck by a Renault Clio at around 8.15am.

Both officers and the driver of the Clio were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The female driver of the Corsa was uninjured but was checked at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “The road was reopened around 1.30pm and motorists are thanked for their patience during this time.

“The 38-year-old driver of the Clio has been charged in connection with careless driving, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”