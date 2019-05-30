Large fire breaks out at country house in Liverpool

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in the grounds of a former country house in Liverpool.

Crews were called to the Grade-I listed Woolton Hall in Speke Road, Woolton, on the outskirts of the city, shortly before 6pm on Thursday.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue discovered the blaze in an outbuilding and have been working to prevent it spreading to the 315-year-old mansion.

Residents and businesses in the area have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke billowing from the fire.

Roads have been closed surrounding the hall, with Merseyside Police advising motorists to avoid the area.

Fire service group manager Gary Oakford said: “Crews have worked hard to prevent this fire from spreading from the involved annex to the main listed building, which is a well known part of the local community and heritage.

“The fire has produced a large amount of smoke which has resulted in a large volume of calls to fire control, who must also be commended for their response to this incident.”