Child airlifted to hospital after theme park incident

A child has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at a theme park.

One witness on social media said he saw “a kid fall off the Twister rollercoaster” at the Lightwater Valley park near Ripon in North Yorkshire.

He posted images showing an air ambulance and emergency staff at the site.

Police attended the park at around 11.30am on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance said: “I can confirm that we attended and transported a child to Leeds General Infirmary”.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.”

The park bills itself as the “ultimate family adventure” on its website.

“With over 35 rides and attractions for thrill seekers of all ages, Lightwater Valley is bursting with young, family fun and thrill adventures for the whole family,” it says.

A section describing the rides and attractions adds: “Spin through the air in the grip of the Eagle’s Claw, hurtle through deep, dark forests aboard Europe’s longest roller coaster The Ultimate and venture into the underground world of Raptor Attack.

“See the park from a whole different viewpoint aboard Black Pearl and then hop on Apollo and take a spinning ride above the tree tops.”