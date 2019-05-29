Teenagers in court charged with murdering youth mentor

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder by stabbing of a youth mentor.

Jordan Moazami, who was 18, was fatally injured after an incident in Tennal Road in Harborne, Birmingham, shortly after 7pm on April 24.

Hamed Hussein, 18, of no fixed address, appeared alongside 19-year-old Moshood Giwa, of Dimsdale Road, Birmingham, in the dock of the city’s crown court on Wednesday, both charged with his murder.

Jordan Moazami (West Midlands Police/PA)

Flanked by two security officers and with the victim’s family and friends filling the packed public gallery, the two men spoke only to confirm their names.

Hussein, in a red tracksuit, and Giwa, in a grey tracksuit, were then remanded in custody by a judge.

The men will be set to enter pleas at a hearing to be held back at the crown court, on August 14.

A provisional 10-day trial date has been set to start on September 30.

Following his death, Jordan’s family paid tribute to their “beautiful baby boy” and bosses at community football club Continental Star FC, where he had been a youth mentor, described him as a valued “role model”.