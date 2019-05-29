Suspected bomb turns out to be giant Christmas bauble

Reports of an unexploded bomb washed on the banks of the River Thames turned out to be a giant Christmas bauble.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the glittery ornament, which was seen near Wapping, east London, after it was mistaken for an explosive.

Officers were called to Wapping to investigate a possible unexploded device that had been washed up on the shore. Luckily, upon closer inspection, it is a giant glittery Christmas bauble! ?? pic.twitter.com/L6mCzr4Gjk — Tower Hamlets Police (@MPSTowerHam) May 29, 2019

After it was inspected and officers “luckily” discovered no threat, Tower Hamlets police took to Twitter to joke about the incident, accompanied by festive emojis.

The Hackney police Twitter account replied: “That is a Wapping great bauble. Fortunately not as given, but shows as our training teaches us expect the unexpected.”

This comes less than a week after an unexploded Second World War bomb was discovered in Kingston-Upon-Thames, south west London.

That is a Wapping great bauble. Fortunately not as given, but shows as our training teaches us 'expect the unexpected' https://t.co/e57PCeCvek — Hackney Police (@MPSHackney) May 29, 2019

Students from Kingston University and nearby homes had to be evacuated while a specialist team disposed of the device.