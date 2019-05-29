Menu

Speeding woman pulled over after overtaking chief constable

UK News | Published:

Northamptonshire’s most senior officer took action against errant driver on Tuesday

Screenshot of dashcam footage released by Northants Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley (Northants Police/PA)

A motorist is facing court proceedings after allegedly speeding past a chief constable at 95mph in a 40mph zone.

Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley tweeted dashcasm footage of the driver – who had a 17-month-old baby in the back of her vehicle – overtaking his unmarked car in Northampton.

Mr Adderley was praised on Twitter by a passing colleague who spotted the chief constable dealing with the 21-year-old driver of the Volkswagen Golf after she was pulled over.

The officer, tweeting under his collar number, wrote: “Just returning to Northampton from a job in Towcester and spot @NorthantsChief with a vehicle stopped, hi vis on and his pen out. #LeadingByExample #Legend.”

The woman is alleged to have accelerated to more than 100mph on a 50mph stretch of road before being issued with a notice to attend court.

The incident comes within a week of another stop by the senior officer, who previously posted a photograph of an Audi RS5 whose driver was reported for speeding.

