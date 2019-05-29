Menu

Fishing vessel and tanker in overnight collision at sea

UK News

The Troon RNLI all-weather lifeboat was sent to the scene off the Ayrshire coast at around 3.55am on Wednesday.

A fishing vessel with six people on board has collided with a tanker off the coast of Ayrshire.

The Troon RNLI all-weather lifeboat was sent to the scene around five nautical miles south-west of the town after the alarm was raised at 3.55am on Wednesday.

No-one was injured but the fishing vessel suffered damage to its bow.

The marine protection vessel Minna, which was in the area, also went to the scene to assist.

The lifeboat escorted the fishing vessel back to Troon harbour while the tanker remained at anchor.

Marine Scotland tweeted: “Early this morning #MPVMinna was asked to assist @TroonLifeboat and @BelfastRnli with a tanker and fishing boat that had collided at sea.

“Both vessels and all crew are now safe and our thanks go to all involved.”

UK News

