Firefighters tackle farm blaze

UK News | Published:

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze near Polbeth

Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a blaze at a farm building.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a farm near Polbeth, West Lothian, at 9.10pm on Tuesday.

At the height of the incident six appliances and 32 firefighters were at the scene.

There were no reports of any casualties.

Two fire engines remained at the scene at 7am on Wednesday cooling the site down.

