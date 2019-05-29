Menu

Death of pair found in flat deemed ‘suspicious’

UK News | Published:

Police were called to the scene in Knightswood, Glasgow, on Monday.

The deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found in a flat are being treated as suspicious.

Elizabeth McShane, 39, and Hugh Sinclair, 33, were found dead at a property in Culbin Drive in the Knightswood area of Glasgow on Monday.

Officers were called to the scene at around 10.50am that day.

Police said that following post-mortem examinations, the deaths are being treated as suspicious.

The force said an extensive investigation is under way to establish what happened.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

