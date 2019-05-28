What the papers say – May 29

Politics remains front and centre of the papers on Wednesday – with the Conservative leadership race and issues at the Labour Party featuring among the headlines.

The Times leads with the fallout of Jeremy Hunt’s comments that a no-deal Brexit would be “political suicide”, with the paper reporting the Foreign Secretary is losing support to Michael Gove in the race for Number 10.

Tomorrow's front page : "Hunt's gaffe boosts Gove bid for Tory leadership" Read more here : https://t.co/HQJ5YN7s2v#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/FAbr9AxeGF — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 28, 2019

The Independent leads with the Conservative leadership race and Brexit after Speaker John Bercow said MPs could block a no-deal departure.

Wednesday’s INDEPENDENT digital: Tory leadership rivals told to get real on Brexit #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/jKkv9P3CZY — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) May 28, 2019

The Daily Telegraph turns its attention to Labour, reporting that leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing a “mutiny” after grandees admitted voting for other parties and the equalities watchdog opening an investigation into the handling of anti-Semitism complaints.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Shameful’ Corbyn faces party mutiny #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/UrNfI69PJ4 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 28, 2019

The i calls it Labour’s “day of turmoil”.

Wednesday's front page: Labour's day of turmoil as Alastair Campbell is expelled and an investigation opened into the party's anti-Semitism #tomorrowspaperstoday #skypapers #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/8QoRqoXm1P — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 28, 2019

The Daily Mail says the watchdog’s investigation meant the Labour party faced “one of the most shameful days in its history”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that Mr Corbyn is planning to back calls for a second referendum on Brexit.

The Guardian carries an interview with Mr Bercow in which he says he intends to stay on as speaker, arguing it would not be “sensible to vacate the chair” while major issues were being discussed.

The Guardian front page, Wednesday 29 May 2019: Bercow risks fury of Eurosceptics with pledge to stay on as Speaker pic.twitter.com/xJ9ohORSmy — The Guardian (@guardian) May 28, 2019

The Financial Times runs with an interview with leadership contender Matt Hancock in which he takes aim at Boris Johnson, alongside a story about Chinese e-commerce giant Ali Baba.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Wednesday May 29 https://t.co/AarXea7R6y pic.twitter.com/OBPYegWFRY — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 28, 2019

The Metro runs with the story of JLS singer Ortise Williams who was cleared of raping a woman.

The Sun reports claims of a rugby star sharing intimate photos.

Tomorrow's front page: Married rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio sent a businesswoman filthy text messages and pictures – including a snap of his todger taken on a busy train https://t.co/yuYDd56bQz pic.twitter.com/GQlMFle8de — The Sun (@TheSun) May 28, 2019

The Daily Express says that police are “struggling” to solve burglaries, car crimes and robberies.

And the Daily Star runs with the return of Gavin and Stacey.