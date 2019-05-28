Police name crash victim

A man who died following a one-vehicle crash on the M90 has been named by police.

Michael Little, 42, was driving a Skoda Fabia which crashed between junctions 4 and 5 near Kelty in Fife on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the northbound carriageway shortly after 7am.

Another man was injured in the crash.

Mr Little was from High Valleyfield in Fife.