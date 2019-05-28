Advertising
Herd of horses seen trotting down residential street
The horses were filmed trotting down the road in Londonderry.
A herd of dozens of unaccompanied horses was filmed trotting down a residential street in Creggan, Londonderry.
The video was taken by Twitter user @shimboi on Monday.
It has not been confirmed where the horses came from or why they were unaccompanied.
The resident said: “Just your usual Monday night in Creggan!”
