Menu

Advertising

Herd of horses seen trotting down residential street

UK News | Published:

The horses were filmed trotting down the road in Londonderry.

Horses trot down street in Londonderry

A herd of dozens of unaccompanied horses was filmed trotting down a residential street in Creggan, Londonderry.

The video was taken by Twitter user @shimboi on Monday.

It has not been confirmed where the horses came from or why they were unaccompanied.

The resident said: “Just your usual Monday night in Creggan!”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News