Menu

Advertising

Two men charged after Glasgow street death

UK News | Published:

A 14-year-old boy is also due at court on Tuesday in connection with the death of Daniel McGuigan.

Daniel McGuigan

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow.

Police were called to a report of a man allegedly being attacked on Stravanan Street, Castlemilk, in front of his colleagues at around 10.50am on Friday.

Emergency services attended and 35-year-old Daniel McGuigan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the two men, aged 34 and 37, had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested and charged on Saturday in connection with the death.

The teenager is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News