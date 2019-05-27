Menu

Two bodies discovered in Glasgow flat

UK News | Published:

A man and woman were found dead in Knightswood on Monday.

A man and a woman have been found dead at a property in Glasgow.

The pair were discovered at a flat in Knightswood on Monday morning.

Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained as officers attempt to establish the circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 10.50am on Monday, police were called to a property on Culbin Drive in Glasgow, where a man and woman were pronounced dead.

“Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

