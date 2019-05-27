Sir Mo wants to win while famous faces celebrate self esteem at London 10,000m

Sir Mo Farah is competing for his sixth victory at the Vitality London 10,000 as more than 17,000 runners hope to cross the finish line in front of Buckingham Palace.

Among them will be celebrities including Loose Women presenter Andrea McLean, writer Bryony Gordon and author Giovanna Fletcher – who will run in their underwear to encourage others to be proud of what their bodies can do, whatever their shape.

Nearly 1,000 runners have signed up to join their Celebrate You team.

Celebrate You team mates including (left to right) Deborah James, Ellie Gibson, Nimco Ali, Bryony Gordon, Jada Sezer, Lauren Mahon and Helen Thorn (Vitality London 10,000/PA)

It is less than a month since Sir Mo came fifth in the Virgin Money London Marathon, but he hopes to be first when he crosses the finish line on Monday.

The Olympic 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres gold medallist is the defending champion – and holds the course record of 27 minutes and 44 seconds which he set in 2010.

“The course is spectacular, and the London crowds are fantastic, lining the streets and cheering everyone the whole way round. I’m looking forward to it,” Sir Mo said.

He is expected to face stiff competition from Scottish athlete Andy Butchart, who has won the event twice before.

Olympic triathlete and former world champion Jonathan Brownlee will be competing in the event for the first time.

? NEW WORLD RECORD! ? ? @StefApril and @morwood_joseph have set a new world record for completing the Vitality Westminster Mile while holding hands! ⏱ – 4 minutes 50 seconds! #WestminsterMile pic.twitter.com/6rylzZQoVH — Vitality Westminster Mile (@WestminsterMile) May 26, 2019

The women’s race will include defending champion Steph Twell who set a world record of four minutes 50 seconds for the fastest mile while holding hands with partner Joe Morwood at the Vitality Westminster Mile on Sunday.

She will face competition from 2016 victor Lily Partridge and 2014 winner Gemma Steel.

Some 9,198 people ran on Sunday in the Vitality Westminster Mile, the largest timed mile event in the world, and more than 17,000 are expected to take part in the Vitality London 10,000, running a course which starts on The Mall and passes London landmarks such as St Paul’s Cathedral, the Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey.

The event also incorporates the British Athletics 10km Championships.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill is the official starter and will present the medals.

Elite wheelchair athletes start at 9.55am with elite runners at 10am. The race will be broadcast live on the BBC Red Button.