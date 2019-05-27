Menu

Advertising

News quiz for Monday

UK News | Published:

.

1. When will Prime Minister Theresa May step down as Tory leader?

2. In which city have the Spice Girls reunited on stage for the first time in seven years?

3. Which social media firm is reportedly aiming to launch its own cryptocurrency next year?

4. A virtual reality system developed by a team of scientists at the University of Cambridge is better at spotting the early signs of which disease than “gold standard” tests currently use by doctors, according to research?

Answers: 1. June 7. 2. Dublin. 3. Facebook. 4. Alzheimer’s.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News