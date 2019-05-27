News quiz for Monday

1. When will Prime Minister Theresa May step down as Tory leader?

2. In which city have the Spice Girls reunited on stage for the first time in seven years?

3. Which social media firm is reportedly aiming to launch its own cryptocurrency next year?

4. A virtual reality system developed by a team of scientists at the University of Cambridge is better at spotting the early signs of which disease than “gold standard” tests currently use by doctors, according to research?

Answers: 1. June 7. 2. Dublin. 3. Facebook. 4. Alzheimer’s.