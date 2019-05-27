Menu

Mairead McGuinness claims first Midlands Northwest seat for Fine Gael

UK News

The incumbent MEP said she was ‘relieved and a bit tired’.

European Parliament election

Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness has taken the first seat in the Midlands Northwest constituency.

Speaking immediately after her election, Ms McGuinness said she had already drawn up a to-do list for Brussels and thanked everyone who voted for her.

Ms McGuinness said she was “delighted, relieved and a bit tired”.

The incumbent MEP topped the poll with 134,630 first-preference votes. The quota to reach was 118,986.

Independent MEP Luke “Ming” Flanagan came second to Ms McGuinness with 85,034 first-preference votes.

Sinn Fein’s Matt Carthy was third on 77,619 and Ms McGuinness’ running mate Maria Walsh received 64,500.

Independent Peter Casey beat Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh with 56,650. Ms McHugh received 51,019.

A total of 3.5% of all the votes cast in the constituency were spoiled.

