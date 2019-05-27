Home Secretary Sajid Javid enters race to become next Tory leader

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has become the ninth MP to enter the Conservative leadership race after Theresa May announced her plan to resign last week.

Mr Javid, who has held a range of ministerial posts since his election as MP for Bromsgrove in 2010, said there was a need to “restore trust, bring unity and create new opportunities across the UK”.

The 49-year-old, who backed Remain in the referendum but has since positioned himself as a firm Leaver, said: “First and foremost, we must deliver Brexit.”

I’m standing to be the next leader of @Conservatives & Prime Minister of our great country. We need to restore trust, bring unity and create new opportunities across the UK. First and foremost, we must deliver Brexit. Join @TeamSaj to help me do just that #TeamSaj pic.twitter.com/qfH1lLNusQ — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) May 27, 2019

Mr Javid became the first home secretary from an ethnic minority background when he was appointed in April 2018.

The son of a Pakistani bus driver from Rochdale, he was a managing director at Deutsche Bank before being elected to Parliament.

Announcing his intention to stand in a message on Twitter, Mr Javid said: “I’m standing to be the next leader of @Conservatives & Prime Minister of our great country.

“We need to restore trust, bring unity and create new opportunities across the UK.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid became the first home secretary from an ethnic minority background when he was appointed in April 2018 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“First and foremost, we must deliver Brexit. Join @TeamSaj to help me do just that #TeamSaj.”

City minister John Glen, MP for Salisbury and South Wiltshire, tweeted his support minutes after Mr Javid’s announcement.

“A serious, strong and experienced candidate who will reach beyond the Conservative party’s membership and deliver Brexit and an agenda that gives opportunity for all across the United Kingdom,” he said.

A serious, strong and experienced candidate who will reach beyond the Conservative party’s membership and deliver Brexit and an agenda that gives opportunity for all across the United Kingdom. I’m backing Sajid Javid @TeamSaj https://t.co/lvSjsZhApV — John Glen MP (@JohnGlenUK) May 27, 2019

Mr Javid joins eight other Tory MPs vying for the top job, including Cabinet colleagues Jeremy Hunt, Rory Stewart, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove.

Former Cabinet ministers Andrea Leadsom, Esther McVey, Dominic Raab and Boris Johnson have also thrown their hats into the ring to replace Mrs May.

The new Tory leader looks set to take over as prime minister at the end of July after Mrs May finally laid out a timetable for her exit from Downing Street.

The timetable for the contest will mean nominations close in the week of June 10, with MPs involved in a series of votes to whittle down the crowded field to a final two contenders.

Tory Party members will then decide who wins the run-off.