Two men arrested after street death

UK News | Published:

Daniel McGuigan died after being attacked in Glasgow.

Daniel McGuigan

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow.

Police were called to a report of a man allegedly being attacked on Stravanan Street, Castlemilk, in front of his colleagues at around 10.50am on Friday.

Emergency services were called out and Daniel McGuigan, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said on Sunday that two men aged 34 and 37 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with the death on Saturday.

The teenager is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

