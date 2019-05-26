Police urge two women who may have been sexually assaulted to come forward

An appeal has been issued for two women who may have been sexually assaulted in Londonderry to speak to police.

The two separate incidents were reported to police to have taken place outside a music festival in the Ebrington Square area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has urged the women to come forward to speak to detectives.

“It’s understood that two women made individual disclosures to staff but both left the area before police could be informed,” a PSNI spokesman said.

“We are appealing to these young women to please get in touch with us.

“We would also encourage any other person who may have information that could be useful to police to make contact with us.

“Officers can be reached by calling 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously using the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”