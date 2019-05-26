Police searching for missing man find body

Police searching for a man missing for more than three months have found a body.

Redmond Taylor, 26, has not been seen since February 12 when he left Forth Valley Royal Hospital at around 12.30pm.

Police said he was last pictured on CCTV walking north on Stirling Road/A9 in the Torwood area an hour later.

Officers searching for the missing man found a body in the Torwood Castle area of Larbert shortly before midday on Friday May 24.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however police said Mr Taylor’s family have been informed and will be kept fully updated.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to thank the public for their ongoing support and the assistance provided throughout the inquiry so far.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”