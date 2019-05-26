Pair charged over incident at Sheffield house

Two people arrested on suspicion of murder after boys aged 13 and 14 died in Sheffield have been charged and will appear in court.

Four other children needed hospital treatment following the incident at a house in the Shiregreen area on Friday.

South Yorkshire Police previously said a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Forensics officers could be scene at the property on Gregg House Road in the Shiregreen area of the city on Friday (PA)

On Sunday, the force said: “Two people arrested on Friday May 24 from a house in Shiregreen have now been charged and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday May 27.”

The force has previously said the four other children who were “rescued” from the house had been released from hospital.

They were aged 11, 10, three and seven months and cannot be named for legal reasons.

UPDATE: Two people arrested on Friday 24 May from a house in Shiregreen have now been charged and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday 27 May. — SouthYorkshirePolice (@syptweet) May 26, 2019

Advertising

Officers were called to the semi-detached house in Gregg House Road at around 7.30am on Friday.

Detectives have given no indication about the nature of the incident, but have confirmed it was not a shooting, and said it was confined to the one property.

A spokesman said detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

People living nearby saw more than a dozen police cars and four ambulances arrive on the tree-lined road, and an air ambulance landed in the grounds of the nearby Hartley Brook Primary Academy school.